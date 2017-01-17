Nearly 11 years since his last WWE appearance, 'The Olympic Hero' will be enshrined at WrestleMania 33 weekend

MANILA, Philippines - The news surrounding Kurt Angle can be best summarized by his most recent tweet: "I'm coming home." Oh it's true. It's damn true.

Kurt Angle will be inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame, the WWE announced Monday, January 16 (Tuesday Manila time). during the live broadcast of RAW. The induction will take place on Friday, March 31 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as part of WrestleMania 33 weekend, which happens two nights later at the Citrus Bowl.

Angle, who won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics "with a broken freakin' neck" last appeared in World Wrestling Entertainment in 2006. He won a version of the world title 6 times after joining the company in 1998, blending his legitimate wrestling skills with unmatched intensity and a comedic sense depending on the situation.

Angle took part in classic feuds against Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero and many others, utilizing his Olympic Slam and Ankle Lock finishers to punctuate matches. After suffering multiple injuries during a 2006 match against Rob Van Dam, Angle was granted an early release from his contract due to health reasons.

"I was shocked. I've been out of WWE for a long time and out of touch with them, so I didn't really expect this," Angle told ESPN.com about the news of his return.

"There was unfinished business [with WWE] the day I asked for a release. I always knew that I would come back, I just didn't know when."

After leaving WWE, Angle signed a contract the following month with Total Nonstop Action (TNA), wrestling there until leaving the company early in 2016, and working in New Japan Pro Wrestling where he won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in 2007.

The 48-year-old Angle has worked the independent scene for the past several months, showing he could still go at a fast pace in two matches against fellow WWE alum Cody Rhodes last year.

Angle says there "aren't any guarantees either way" about whether he'll wrestle again for the company. – Rappler.com