Wesley So escapes a bad position against Hungarian foe Richard Rapport to win in the third round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in the Netherlands

MANILA, Philippines - Wesley So escaped after Hungarian Richard Rapport lost his way in a dream position few have against the fourth strongest player in the world. It was not what So expected in staying undefeated in 46 games.

In the third round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in the Netherlands, Rapport, who is at the bottom of the standings, played as if he was the leader. Playing the original chess he is known for, Rapport was poised to paralyze So's king on the 32nd move but failed to find the strongest move.

So pounced on an error by Rapport on the 35th move, which won a rook for a knight. After surviving some last tricks from Rapport, So won on the 48th move. So has two points from 3 rounds along with world champion Magnus Carlsen, Pentala Harikhrisna of India and Wei Yi of China. The leader is Pavel Eljanov of the Ukraine with 2.5 points.

"Overall I think I didn’t really play well. So compared to my other games this is of low quality but at the same I am very excited and very happy to win because I think Richard also missed some things in the end, in particular after Qg6, Ne7, I just win one of his rooks," So said after the game.

So is ranked third in the world according to live ratings with this victory. Live ratings show a player's Elo rating during a tournament.

He did not say whether he was losing. "He could play Rd2 if that’s what you mean and then Nd3 and then my king is very paralyzed on f1. He just probably had a very good position as long as he doesn’t play Qg6," he said. So was referring to Rapport's 33rd move when he played 33.. Qf7 instead of 33... Rd2 which would have put him in trouble.

Asked whether he counts his games during his unbeaten streak, So said: "No I don’t. I don’t count but sooner or later it’s gonna (end).. so I have to do my best to prevent that." – Rappler.com