So maintains his lead at the 2017 Tata Steel Chess Tournament after 7 rounds with a draw against Pavel Eljanov

MANILA, Philippines – Wesley So wriggled out of an inferior position and drew against Pavel Eljanov of the Ukraine to still lead the 2017 Tata Steel Chess Tournament after 7 rounds on Saturday, January 21.

So has 5 points as world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway failed to tie the Philippine-born grandmaster for the lead. Carlsen missed mate in 3 against Anish Giri of the Netherlands, triggering a huge buzz in chess websites.

Carlsen is tied with Eljanov and Wei Yi of China for second place with 4.5 points.

The tournament, one of the strongest in annual chess fixture, runs for 13 rounds. So will meet Sergey Karjakin of Russia, who lost the recent world title match against Carlsen.

In his Twitter account, Eljanov said: "I missed a win vs So (although it wasn't easy in time trouble) but comparing to what's happened in other games today-it's a flawless draw :)."

Eljanov did not say where this moment was and neither did So. But the situation changed after So moved his rook from the f1 square near his King to the Queen's Rook square, where it does nothing. After Eljanov played 22..f5! he freed his position.

So appeared under pressure but he unveiled 32 Nf6! and the game simplified to a double-rook ending. – Rappler.com