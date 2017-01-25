With family and health concerns in mind, Ben Roethlisberger is considering walking away from football

LOS ANGELES, US – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Tuesday he was undecided about his future, hinting he may retire from the NFL at the age of 34.

The two-time Super Bowl champion, who suffered an emphatic 36-17 defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, told 93.7 The Fan radio that family and health concerns would influence his decision.

"I'm going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options," Roethlisberger said.

"To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there's going to be a next season."

"I'm going to take some time and evaluate with my family and just do a lot of praying about it and make sure (playing next season is) the right thing for me and my family."

Roethlisberger, who threw for 3,819 yards and 29 touchdowns in 14 games in 2016, has been dogged by injuries in recent seasons.

He underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in October, and in 2015 missed 4 weeks of the season with a badly sprained knee. He also suffered a concussion in 2015 but did not miss any games as a result.

The quarterback is the Steelers' all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns with 46,814 and 301 respectively, amassed over 13 seasons in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger meanwhile admitted Tuesday that the Steelers had been well beaten by the Patriots on Sunday.

"They outplayed us," Roethlisberger told 93.7 The Fan. "They were the better team on that day, and it showed. They outcoached us, they outplayed us, they out-executed us and the better team won the football game. It's frustrating, but that's the way it goes sometimes." – Rappler.com