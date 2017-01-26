So has been heads up with 7 points out of 10 rounds

MANILA, Philippines – Thursday is an off day at the 2017 Tata Steel Chess Tournament, or as cynics who refuse to believe that Wesley So will win the event after extending his lead to one point with 3 rounds left: the calm before the storm.

These guys say winning a tournament and keeping an unbeaten streak, which is now 53 games, are strange bedfellows. But So, a Philippine-born grandmaster who now plays for the US, has been heads up so far with 7 points out of 10 rounds.

World champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway, Sergey Karjakin of Russia, Levon Aronian of Armenia, Pavel Eljanov of the Ukraine and Wei Yi of China have 6 points,

So, after enduring tough positions against Bashkaran Adhiban and Eljanov, played strongly to defeat Radoslav Wojtasek, a former second of ex-world champion Viswanathan Anand.

So is seeing things clearly, as chessplayers like to say. He won the Sinquefield Cup and the London Grand Prix last year, two career breakthroughs that made him fourth strongest player in the world.

But in that sacred space of thought around one or two hours before a game, So decides whether to play for a win to hold on to the lead or draw. The unbeaten streak, 53 games which is one game short of an earlier 54-game no-loss streak, hangs over him.

When the 11th round results, So meets Dmitry Andreikin whom he defeated in the Universiade tournament, which the Cavite-bred So won. Then Wei Yi, who is creating a similar stir as So, is next followed by the Russian endgame expert Ian Nepomnitachi.

It is a lighter load compared to Carlsen, who is known for his come-from-behind wins. The world champion meets Eljanov, Adhiban and Karjakin, whom he defeated to retain his world title.

There is a book called Decisive Games in Chess History by Ludek Pachman where many last round or penultimate round dramas take place. Leaders lose ground and the pursuers sometimes win a tournament that changed chess history.

In these decisive moments, chessplayers show they are human. In So’s case, the unbeaten streak can be a problem. By no means is a one-point lead with 3 rounds left secure, and there is the temptation not to risk and draw the remaining games. But two straight wins by anyone in the chasing group, and things can happen.

Before he went to the US, So was content to draw, which irritated his fans at the chessgames.com page. But the site has settled into a friendly, sometimes tame site as those fans have left. At the same time, So began to squeeze wins and complicate things at the right moment.

During free days, players rest and do other things, But as So is on the cusp of a third big tournament triumph, a lot of reflection will come into play. From Friday to Sunday, So will make chess history, one way or the other. – Rappler.com