The Cavite-born chess grandmaster defeats Ian Nepomniatchi of Russia in the 13th round to take an insurmountable lead

MANILA, Philippines - Wesley So has won the 2017 Tata Steel Chess Tournament by beating Ian Nepomniatchi of Russia in the 13th and final round on Sunday, January 29.

This is the third straight tournament victory for So, after winning the Sinquefield Cup and London Chess Classic.

So stretches his career-best unbeaten streak to 56 games while showing that winning a strong tournament and staying unscathed can be compatible.

The Cavite-born So who plays for the US is the fourth strongest player in the world according to the January ratings of FIDE.

Several games are still being played at Tata Steel but with 9/13 So has won the tournament as he has an unreachable 1.5 lead over his 3 rivals.

They are world champion Magnus Carlsen, Wei Yi and Levon Aronian. – Rappler.com