AJ Lim Jr falls to Indonesia's David Agung Susanto but Ruben Gonzales events the tie with a straight sets win over Aditya Hari Sasongko

MANILA, Philippines - Alberto Lim Jr saw his debut for the Philippines’ Davis Cup team spoiled as he was forced to retire due to a leg injury in the fifth set of his singles match against Indonesian foe David Agung Susanto at the PCA shell-clay court in Paco, Manila on Friday, February 3.

Lim, a 17-year-old University of the East student, had won the first two sets 6-3, 6-2 before dropping the next two 2-6, 1-6. The fifth set was tied 1-1 when the match was halted.

According to a release from Cebuana Lhuillier, which sponsors the Philippine team, “Susanto’s experienced play allowed Lim to commit unforced errors, most especially on counter attacks.”

"Despite the loss, we have all witnessed how AJ put up a good fight until the very end. Nonetheless, there are still more games to go and we remain optimistic and confident that our players will give our best and win this tie," said Cebuana Lhuillier-Philippines Davis Cup team manager Jean Henri Lhuillier in a release.

The Philippines managed to end the day with a 1-1 tie as Ruben Gonzales defeated Aditya Hari Sasongko in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

The Philippines is competing in Asia-Oceania Zone Group II.

The Davis Cup continues on Saturday with a doubles match between Treat Huey and Francis Alcantara against Anthony Susasnto and Sunu-Wahyu Trijati at 2 pm.

The Davis Cup tie is set to conclude on Sunday with reverse rubbers from today's singles matches. – Rappler.com