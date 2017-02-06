Personalities congratulate Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for their Super Bowl 51 victory

HOUSTON, USA – US President Donald Trump was quick off the mark in tweeting his praise of the New England Patriots Sunday, February 5 (Monday in Manila), after they authored the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

"What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots," Trump tweeted as social media echoed with tributes to New England's 34-28 triumph in the NFL championship showcase in Houston, Texas.

"Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!" added Trump, who has regularly referenced his friendship with Pats quarterback Brady, coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Brady brought the Patriots back from a 28-3 deficit to force overtime – the first Super Bowl overtime in history – becoming the first quarter back to win 5 Super Bowl titles and the first 4-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

"That should shut up all the doubters about who the greatest QB of all time is!!" former Patriots linebacker Vince Wilfork tweeted.

That should shut up all the doubters about who the greatest QB of all time is !! Congrats to patriot nation #tommieboy! — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) February 6, 2017

Some of the comments celebrating Brady and the team were tinged with lingering bitterness over the 4-game ban handed Brady by the NFL over the Deflategate saga.

"#JusticePrevails," the Boston Police department tweeted. "#BostonStrong: When they suspended TB12 for 4 games they didn't just disrespect the greatest QB of all time, they insulted a region."

#JusticePrevails: Greatest comeback in #SuperBowl history!!! God bless the @Patriots. God bless karma. See you in New England Mr. Goodell. pic.twitter.com/cc5jNcGFh0 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 6, 2017

#BostonStrong: When they suspended TB12 for 4 games, they didn't just disrespect the greatest QB of all time, they insulted a region. pic.twitter.com/RBwnQN17nK — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 6, 2017

Boston's other pro sports teams – the NBA's Celtics, NHL's Bruins and Major League Baseball's Red Sox – offered their congratulations, as did individual players.

You know we like a good comeback!



Congrats, @Patriots!!! pic.twitter.com/MIVsTC2QTd — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) February 6, 2017

Rising Celtics star Isaiah Thomas, who leads the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring, tweeted: "You know what time it is!!! 4th qtr killa!!! Damn that was amazing."

Tom Brady best ever!!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 6, 2017

You know what time it is!!! 4th qtr killa!!! Damn that was amazing — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) February 6, 2017

LeBron James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an astonishing NBA Finals comeback triumph last season, added his praise of Brady as the "Greatest of All Time".

"Brady=GOAT. CONGRATS brother!!" James tweeted, also posting a video salute on the Uninterrupted website.

Brady=GOAT. CONGRATS brother!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2017

Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, winner of five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, tweeted: "5 rings can't be deflated #Brady #Muse".

– Rappler.com