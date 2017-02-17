The Ilolilo native will try to make it 2-0 in the UFC when he faces the unbeaten Russian in Buffalo

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino MMA fighter Jenel Lausa will make his New York debut at UFC 210 when he faces Magomed Bibulatov in a flyweight bout on April 8 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

The 28-year-old former PXC champion Lausa (7-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) of Concepcion, Iloilo will be making his second outing in the UFC following his shut out win over Yao Zhikui last November at UFC Fight Night 101. Prior to joining the UFC, Lausa had also been a pro boxer, building a 7-0 record, with his fight against Roy Lagada being featured on Rappler.

Bibulatov (13-0) of Grozny, Chechnya, Russia will be making his UFC debut but has been unbeaten since beginning his career in 2013, fighting in promotions across Europe like Grand European Fighting Championship and Absolute Championship Berkut.

Of Bibulatov’s 13 wins, 6 have come by decision, while 5 have been submissions and two by stoppage. Lausa also has two wins by strikes, with two submissions and 3 decisions.

The event will be headlined by the light heavyweight championship fight between Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson, plus a bout between Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman, among other bouts. – Rappler.com