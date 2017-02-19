Joe Harding learns a lesson about respecting his opponent in the form of a kick to the face

MANILA, Philippines - There's a time and a place for popping and locking, and there's a time for kicking and dropping.

That's what MMA fighter Joe Harding learned when he faced Johan Segas on Saturday, February 18 at British Challenge MMA 18 in Colchester, England. Harding must have thought he was Prince Naseem Hamed for a moment as he busted out the dance moves. At that same moment Segas probably felt like Cung Le as he sent Harding to dream land with one kick to the face.

(WATCH: MMA fighter scores KO, attempts to 'catch' foe in Pokeball)

While Harding may have his dancing skills on point, he may want to work on some defense to avoid such moments in the future. – Rappler.com