MANILA, Philippines – Filipino figure skater Michael Christian Martinez finished in 14th place in the 2017 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, held in Gangneung, South Korea from February 14 to 19.

Martinez, the 20-year-old 2014 Winter Olympian, had a total score of 214.15 with scores of 72.47 in the short program and 141.68 in free skating.

The tournament featured skaters from Asia, Americas, Oceania, and Africa.

You can watch in the video above Martinez's free skating routine. – Rappler.com