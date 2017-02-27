Catherine Secopito grabs a tie after two rounds, alongside Filipina grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna

MANILA, Philippines - Catherine Secopito upset top seed Irene Sukandar of Indonesia in the second round of the Asian Zone 3.3 tournament in Tagaytay City, Philippines on Monday, February 27.

The 32-year-old coach of the UP women's chess team made Sukandar pay the price for early pawn-grabbing and trying to harass her rook. She won to tie 4 others, including Filipina woman grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna, for second place with 1.5 points.



The leader is veteran Vietnamese Hoang Thi Bao Tram with 2 points.



"I thought it (capturing on b2) was a bad choice. I spent 30 minutes after she took the pawn because I calculated which line was best," said Secopito in a private Facebook message to Rappler.com. "She made a terrible mistake later."

Secopito, taking advantage of Sukandar's 20th Qa6 which seems to win a rook, sacrificed that rook for a bishop.

Teener Shania Mae Mendoza of FEU held Vietnamese ace Pham Le Thao Nguyen to a draw. Pham, who reached the third round of the recent World Championship, survived a kingside attack to draw.

On the men's side, Yeoh Li Tian, an 18-year-old from Malaysia is leading with two straight wins. With 1.5 points are 11 players led by top seed Nguyen Ngoc Truong Son of Vietnam. The second seed, Julio Catalino Sadorra of the Philippines, has one point after two rounds.



The top two players in each division will advance to the World Cup, the next stage to qualify for the world championship, this year. – Rappler.com