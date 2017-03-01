The 35-year-old challenges a couple of strangers to a match when she sees them playing during a late-night walk

MANILA, Philippines – Serena Williams is never too legendary for a random pickup tennis match.

The 35-year-old challenged a couple of strangers to a match when she saw them playing during a late-night walk, reportedly in San Francisco. The 2017 Australian Open champion documented it on Snapchat.

SB Nation put together the videos and posted it on Twitter.

Williams is seen in the video surprising the two players who were stunned to see the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

.@SerenaWilliams surprised two random fans by playing them in tennis and put it on Snapchat! pic.twitter.com/Jo9i83icqR — SB Nation (@SBNation) February 27, 2017

– Rappler.com