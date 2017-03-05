Ajmal Atalwal takes Krzysztof Golaszewski for a swing, using an unorthodox choke to win at Octagon Fighting Sensation 11 in Russia

MANILA, Philippines - Mixed martial arts fighter Ajmal Atalwal took his opponent Krzysztof Golaszewski for a swing that would even impress WWE wrestler Cesaro.

The fight happened at the Octagon Fighting Sensation 11 card in Moscow, Russia on Saturday, March 4. Atalwal, who was fighting his second ever bout, stuffed Golaszewski's takedown attempt and clamped on a front headlock before deciding to rotate into a helicopter spin which had his opponent's feet dangling in the air.

The light heavyweight fight lasted about 40 seconds, and its absurdity will give MMA fans something to talk about before UFC 209. – Rappler.com