MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Volcanoes dominated the previously unbeaten Thailand in the final to bag the Asian Rugby Sevens title in Qatar.

The Volcanoes toppled the Thais, 41-7, in the final after a strong start that put them up 29-0 at halftime.

Team captain Daniel Bembo Matthews was awarded Most Valuable Player of the competition, while Timothy Bweheni was proclaimed Man of the Match.

"A real team effort to win this tournament. The players put in the hard yards and really played for each other. This win was for all our supporters, we appreciate all the support we have received," Matthews said in a press release.

With this win, the Philippines gained entry back into the Asian Sevens Series (A7S), the Rugby Sevens competition among top tier teams in Asia such as Japan, Hong Kong and Korea. The A7S will be played through September and October in Hong Kong, Korea, and Sri Lanka.

The Volcanoes will compete next month at the Singapore SEA 7s on April 14 and 15. – Rappler.com