Goldberg finishes Kevin Owens in just 22 seconds to become a champion for the first time since 2003

MANILA, Philippines - Another spear, another Jackhammer, another Goldberg squash victory in his WWE return.

Bill Goldberg is once again a champion in World Wrestling Entertainment, running through Kevin Owens in a matter of seconds to win the Universal Championship at WWE's Fastlane event on Sunday, March 5 (Monday Manila time).

After stalling the match for several minutes, Owens demanded the bell be rung. Just before it rang, Owens was distracted by the entrance of Chris Jericho, whom he had violently turned on several weeks prior. Off the distraction, Goldberg was able to win his first WWE title since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Triple H at Armageddon 2003.

It was the conclusion which smart marks had dreaded the most but helps advance the storylines of both Owens and Goldberg, who will head into WrestleMania 33 on April 2 for a rematch with Brock Lesnar, whom he pinned in similar fashion in his in-ring return at Survivor Series.

The decision to take the title off of Owens will remind some of the one WWE made when The Rock beat CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2013 for the WWE title, which boosted the stakes of Rock's WrestleMania rematch with John Cena.

With a combined ring time of 1:48 in his two matches (not counting a brief appearance in this year's Royal Rumble match), no one can say with any degree of confidence if the 50-year-old Goldberg is capable of putting on a better match than their letdown at WrestleMania XX.

Goldberg is now the second oldest world champion in WWE history, being eclipsed only by WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who was 54 years old when he won the title from Triple H in 1999. – Rappler.com