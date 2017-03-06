Eduard Folayang will make his first title defense against Malaysia's Ev Ting at Mall of Asia Arena

MANILA, Philippines - Filipino MMA fighter Eduard Folayang will make the first defense of his ONE Championship lightweight title against Malaysia’s Ev Ting on April 21 at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, Philippines, the company announced on Monday.

The title fight will headline the ONE: Kings of Destiny event, the first of two ONE cards scheduled for the Philippines in 2017.

Folayang, 33, returned from an inactive 2015 with 3 victories in 2016, capped off by a third round knockout of Shinya Aoki last November in Singapore to win the title. The Team Lakay representative from Baguio City has a 17-5 record with 9 victories by decision, 6 by knockout and two by submission.

“Winning the title against a legend like Shinya Aoki will forever hold a special place of distinction in my career, but it is only the first step in establishing my legacy,” the 10-year pro Folayang is quoted as saying in a release.

“Before champions are recognized as greats and legends of the sport, every single one of them faced contenders that challenged their prowess as champions. In April, I will have the opportunity to show the world why I hold my coveted title.”

Ting fights out of Auckland, New Zealand and is two inches shorter than Folayang at 5-foot-7 and 6 years younger at 27. His record stands at 13-3 (4 KOs, 4 submissions, 5 decisions) and has won his last 4 fights, including submission wins over Filipino standard bearers Eric Kelly and Honorio Banario.

Ting earned his title shot in February, pounding out a decision over Kamal Shalorus at ONE’s Throne of Tigers event.

“Eduard Folayang is a great champion and is admired by many Filipinos, but he has what I want. I'm coming to Manila to get it from him and bring the belt home to Malaysia,” the release quoted Ting as saying. – Rappler.com