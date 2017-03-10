Anthony Delhalle dies after losing control of his bike while practicing for the Le Mans 24 Hour endurance race

TOULOUSE, France - World endurance motorcycling champion Anthony Delhalle was killed Thursday, March 9 after crashing on a rain-soaked circuit in testing, a spokesman for the Nogaro circuit in south-west France announced.

The 35-year-old, father of two, was practicing ahead of the Le Mans 24 Hour endurance race, when he lost control of his Suzuki as he took a bend.

As the bike barrel-rolled numerous times on the saturated grass surface, Delhalle was unseated and suffered serious head injuries.

"He took a bend too wide, the rear wheel went into the grass where it had rained heavily. He fell heavily on his head and suffered a fractured spine," Caroline Diviès, the circuit's director general, told AFP.

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT) team manager Christophe Guyot wrote on Facebook: "The motorcycle had no technical fault. Anthony fell as happens so often in our sport."

Delhalle was a 5-time world champion in the sport in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016. – Rappler.com