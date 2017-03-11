Finn Bálor makes his return as the Road to WrestleMania takes a surprising turn

MANILA, Philippines - Well, look who's back!

Finn Bálor returned to the ring at a Raw house show in Buffalo, New York on Friday, March 10, nearly 7 months after he became the first WWE Universal champion at SummerSlam, only to relinquish the title the following night. Bálor suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder after being powerbombed into the guard rail by Seth Rollins in his title-winning match, ending his push just as it was getting started.

Fans at the KeyBank Center got more than they expected when it was revealed that Bálor would team up with Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn to face Triple H, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. That match ended with Jericho hitting the Code Breaker on Owens for the pin. The match was also Triple H's first in-ring action since WrestleMania 32, when he dropped the WWE title to Roman Reigns.

Jericho, Balor Zayn over HHH Owens Joe #wwebuffalo pic.twitter.com/1R6PCOpUwP — Chris Muth (@Chris4613) March 11, 2017

Bálor's return potentially adds a new factor to the WrestleMania 33 card, which is less than a month away on April 2. He could also figure into the post-WrestleMania plans for the Universal title, which Goldberg just won from Kevin Owens in 22 seconds at Raw's Fast Lane event last Sunday and will defend against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. – Rappler.com