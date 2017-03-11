This year’s Century Tuna Superbods: The Underpants Run raised money for the Philippine Red Cross Olongapo Chapter

MANILA, Philippines – Century Tuna brought back for the third straight year its Superbods Underpants Run on Saturday, March 11 at Subic Bay.

The fun run, inspired by the tradition at Kona, home of the renowned Ironman World Championship, retained its usual twist with runners dressed only in their underpants.

Started as a pre-race activity for the Century Tuna Ironman 70.3 back in 2015, it has since made headlines as it brought some of the world’s super athletes racing alongside Superbods finalists.

This year’s event also raised money for the Philippine Red Cross Olongapo Chapter. – Rappler.com