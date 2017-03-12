Barboza registers one of the most vicious knockouts of the year, putting Beneil Dariush to sleep in round two at UFC Fight Night 106

MANILA, Philippines - Edson Barboza sent his home country fans home happy with a brutal flying knee knockout of Beneil Dariush on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday Manila time) at UFC Fight Night 106 in Fortaleza, Brazil.

The 31-year-old from Rio de Janeiro improved his record to 19-4 (13-4 in UFC) with his 11th career knockout at 3:35 of the second round. It was the kind of shot which makes you glad to not be an MMA fighter (and keeps you awake at night if you're in the UFC lightweight division).

In the main event, Kelvin Gastelum finished Vitor Belfort at 3:52 of the first round. Gastelum dropped the aging legend with a straight left and hammered away a few blows on the still-conscious Belfort before referee John McCarthy waived the fight off mercifully. – Rappler.com