Roger Federer had some fun at Indian Wells, singing a Chicago hit alongside Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov

INDIAN WELLS, USA - Indian Wells tennis fans denied a chance to see Roger Federer in action on Friday, March 17 were treated instead to the Swiss great's dubious talents in the music department.

After Australian Nick Kyrgios pulled out of his scheduled quarter-final against Federer in the first ATP Masters tournament of the year, Federer turned out for a light-hearted on-court question and answer session to entertain spectators.

It included the showing of an updated video featuring Federer, Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov belting out Chicago's "Hard to Say I'm Sorry" - accompanied by Grammy Award-winning Canadian musician David Foster on piano with a cameo from Novak Djokovic thrown in.

The video is a more polished performance than the group's first effort at the number, which Federer unveiled during the Australian Open in January.

However, Federer acknowledged the One-handed Backhand Boys probably still shouldn't give up their day jobs.

"So bad, yet so good," was his assessment, and when asked if the Backhand Boys themselves might one day feature at the Grammys, he replied: "I don't think so."

Federer will next be in action when he faces 18th ranked American Jack Sock, who ousted world number 5 Kei Nishikori to earn a spot in the semifinals.

"In my opinion he's the best to ever play. It will definitely be a challenge," said Sock, who considers Federer the greatest to ever play.

Sock notched his first victory over a top-five player, and reached the semi-finals of an elite Masters series event for the first time.

But with two titles to his credit already this season Sock says he's a much improved player from the one who lost to Federer in two prior meetings, both in 2015.

Sock called Federer's 18th Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open in January a "testament" to Federer's ability, after the Swiss missed some 6 months of 2016 through injury. – Rappler.com