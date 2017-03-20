Six teams vie for tag team gold, two Path of Gold winners face off, Main Maxx suffers a knee injury, and more twists and turns on the road to Wrevolution X

MANILA, Philippines – The road to Wrevolution X, the biggest annual event of Philippine Wrestling Revolution (PWR), went through one last pit stop at PWR Live: Mainit.

Fresh off a successful Path of Gold event last month, PWR turned up the heat at the Bayanihan Center in Pasig City on Sunday, March 19, and took everyone for a ride filled with thrills, twists and surprises.

Tag team supremacy

After over 2 years, PWR finally creates a championship belt for its tag team division. And what better time to do so than now.

Six teams vied for the opportunity to become the inaugural PWR Tag Team Champions. Only 3 will advance to Wrevolution X in a three-way match for the titles. The first round tournament matches took place at PWR Live: Mainit.

Securing the first spot was Mike Madrigal and Vlad Sinnsyk. The duo defeated Delirium (Dax Xaviera and Dan Ericson) with a devastating back-crushing combo.

Fighters 4 Hire, Joey Bax and Miguel Rosales, earned the second Wrevolution X spot after beating James "Idol" Martinez and Alexander Belmonte III of The Network. (Network downline Chino Guinto was conspicuously absent at the event; he was suspended for the show after Path of Gold.)

The third and final slot went to The YOLO Twins (Yohann and Logan Ollores), who superkicked Robynn and Martivo then hit a Two-Night Stand on Martivo, after a distraction by The Network.

Main Maxx injured

The PWR Championship main event between Main Maxx and titleholder John Sebastian screeched to a halt when Main Maxx suffered a knee injury. Local wrestling website Smark Henry reported that Maxx landed awkwardly on his left foot after a jumping stomp attempt on the champion.

A frustrated Sebastian continued the assault on Maxx until Path of Gold 2017 winner Chris Panzer rushed to the ring. The champ taunted his Wrevolution X challenger, leading to a wild brawl that even continued backstage.

A tale of 2 Path of Gold winners

Earlier that day, Panzer went up against last year's Path of Gold winner, "The Senyorito" Jake de Leon.

Their match went back and forth, with signature moves finding its mark but not emphatic enough to seal the deal for either man. In the end, Panzer landed a frog splash to pick up the victory, sustaining his momentum en route to Wrevolution X.

As Panzer walked to the back and JDL soaked in the appreciation of PWR fans, the Senyorito was attacked by visiting ex-NWA Junior Canadian Heavyweight Champion Billy Suede.

Earlier in the show, Suede made quick work of new wrestler McKata. The Fil-Canadian wrestler then complained about not getting the competition he signed up for in PWR. When he continued beating down McKata, De Leon made the save.

The Beautiful One returned the favor after JDL's match against Panzer. PWR General Manager Mr. Sy then booked a match between Jake de Leon and Billy Suede at Wrevolution X!

Mahaba's short 'retirement'

Rederick Mahaba kicked off Mainit with a shocking announcement: He would be retiring from PWR after suffering a neck injury at the hands of The Apocalypse at Path of Gold.

One hour later, Mahaba was back in the game.

The Intimate Warrior got his revenge on The Apocalypse at Mainit, costing him the Philippine Hybrid X (PHX) Championship. Peter Versoza took advantage of this, pinning Apocalypse to retain the PHX title.

Mahaba explained that doctors had actually cleared him to wrestle. Mr. Sy then set up Mahaba vs. Apocalypse at Wrevolution X in an All-Out War Match!

Victory, with an asterisk

With a shot at the PHX Championship up for grabs, SANDATA faced Ralph Imabayashi.

It was submission moves frenzy, with SANDATA softening Ralph's legs for an ankle lock and Imabayashi targeting SANDATA's midsection.

The ankle lock triumphed, but it was clear that Imabayashi's foot were on the ropes! The Japanese Sensation headed to the back fuming mad after this controversial loss.

Back in the ring, the Huling Mandirigma was congratulated by PHX Champion and his former tag partner Peter Versoza. But it was not long until the two came to blows. Versoza hightailed it, while SANDATA held up the PHX Title!

Women's wrestling at Wrevo X

Here's another moment that's been years in the making: PWR's first-ever women's match!

Wrevolution X is the venue. Crystal and Robynn will be the competitors.

Both women interacted for the first time in the Path of Gold match last month. Robynn eliminated Crystal in that match. At Mainit, Crystal saved her and Martivo from a beatdown by the Network.

Crystal and Robynn shook hands after the save, but the handshake got intense from there. Mr. Sy then announced that the 2 women will face each other at Wrevolution X!

Pre-show action

At the pre-show, Crystal held a Bootcamp Challenge for PWR's up-and-coming wrestlers.

A bootcamper entered the ring, but he was suddenly attacked by the referee! He introduced himself as Trian dela Torre, an ex-bootcamper who was relegated to a referee role by PWR.

Trained by midget wrestlers and proclaiming himself the Little People's Champion, Dela Torre came up short against Crystal, who hit him with a Solemate for the win.

The other pre-show match saw the brash Evan Carleaux defeating Bolt, who made his in-ring debut.

PWR Live: Mainit results

Pre-show: Evan Carleaux defeated Bolt

Pre-show Bootcamp Challenge: Crystal def. Trian dela Torre

PWR Tag Team Championship Tournament - 1st round match: Mike Madrigal and Vlad Sinnsyk def. Delirium (Dan Ericson and Dax Xaviera) Billy Suede def. McKata via submission PWR Tag Team Championship Tournament - 1st round match: Fighters 4 Hire (Joey Bax and Miguel Rosales) def. The Network (James "Idol" Martinez and Alexander Belmonte III) PHX Championship: Peter Versoza def. The Apocalypse to retain the title Chris Panzer def. Jake de Leon PHX Title #1 contender's match: SANDATA def. Ralph Imabayashi via submission PWR Tag Team Championship Tournament - 1st round match: The YOLO Twins (Yohann and Logan Ollores) def. Punk Dolls (Robynn and Martivo) PWR Championship: John Sebastian vs. Main Maxx went to a no contest. Sebastian retains the title.

Wrevolution X takes place on April 30, Sunday, at the Bayanihan Center in Kapitolyo, Pasig City. Here are the matches officially announced or determined at Mainit:

PWR Championship: John Sebastian (c) vs. Chris Panzer

Jake de Leon vs. Billy Suede

PWR Tag Team Championship - Three-way Match: Mike Madrigal and Vlad Sinnsyk vs. Fighters 4 Hire vs. The YOLO Twins

PHX Championship: Peter Versoza (c) vs. SANDATA

Crystal vs. Robynn

All-out War Match: Rederick Mahaba vs. The Apocalypse

