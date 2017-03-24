Kane is preparing to walk through 'hellfire and brimstone' again, this time in the political world

MANILA, Philippines - We’ve seen Corporate Kane, Demon Kane, and now, Mayor Kane?

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran whose real name is Glenn Jacobs is running for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, it was reported by WCYB News 5 in Tennessee.

The 49-year-old wrestler has been with the company since 1995 primarily as the masked “Big Red Monster” Kane, the kayfabe brother of The Undertaker who is billed as standing 7-feet tall and held numerous championships in the WWE, including the WWE championship and World Heavyweight championship.

Jacobs, who had reportedly pondered a run for office for some time, has filed paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission and will run as a Republican to fill the seat which will be vacated by the term-limited mayor. The election will take place May 1, 2018.

Kane’s character had been portrayed as a demonic Jason Voorhees-type destroyer who brought “hellfire and brimstone” to his opponents. The character had evolved to reflect his off-screen self, and from 2013-15 had portrayed “Corporate Kane,” a heel on-screen figure wearing a suit who represented “The Authority” faction of the WWE.

In recent years he has appeared on cable news programs to promote his belief in Libertarian ideologies, telling Fox Business that he had debated internally over what his political affiliation was before chancing upon the term.

“Just by chance I discovered the term Libertarian and sort of opened my eyes up to the idea that there are things that I can agree with from both sides. Perhaps the civil Libertarian issues of the left, and also the economic freedom issues of the right while still rejecting the big government tendencies of both sides of the political spectrum,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs was last seen on WWE television in November when he wrestled Baron Corbin on Smackdown. Kane has not been announced to appear at WrestleMania 33, which takes place on April 2 in Orlando, Florida. Should he not appear, it’d be the first he’d miss since appearing at WrestleMania 14 in 1998.

Other wrestlers to run for political office include Rhyno (R), who lost in the general election for the Michigan House of Representatives 15th district last year, and Jesse "The Body" Ventura (I), who was Minnesota governor from 1999 to 2003.

Linda McMahon, the wife of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, currently serves as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration under President Donald Trump. – Rappler.com