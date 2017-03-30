The Filipino figure skater finishes the short program in 24th place, good enough to get him into the free skate final

HELSINKI, Finland - Filipino Michael Christian Martinez secured the last ticket to the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships free skate final, scoring 69.32 in the short program for 24th place at Helsinki's Hartwall Arena on Thursday, March 30.

Martinez, 20, who became the first Filipino figure skater to compete at the Winter Olympics when he made it to the 2014 Games, will try to improve his ranking when the men's finals commence on Saturday, April 1. The event is a qualifier for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Meanwhile, Spain's Javier Fernandez hit two quadruple jumps to get his bid for a third straight title off the mark in style as Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu trails.

The 26-year-old Fernandez nailed all his elements in his short program to the classical Spanish guitar composition Malaguena to post 109.05 points.

Japanese teenager Shoma Uno surged to second place with 104.86 with veteran former three-time winner Patrick Chan of Canada third on 102.13 going into Saturday's free skating final.

All 3 achieved career-best scores.

Hanyu - bidding to recapture the title he won in 2014 - botched his second quad salchow jump, landing on his knee to Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" and is fifth on 98.39.

"There was a lot of pressure, every year there are a lot of skaters trying to get in on the party," said Fernandez.

"The fact that there was amazing skating out there gives me more confidence. I'm one of the older skaters but to be here and competitive gives me confidence for the years ahead."

Uno, 19, also landed two soaring quad jumps in his flawless skate.

"I'm still in the process of learning," said the former world junior champion.

"I was calm from beginning to end and it is great to see that my scores are getting higher and higher every time.

"Last year I was very disappointed at the worlds and it ended with tears."

'Past the medals'

Fernandez captured a fifth consecutive European title in January but has had a mixed season, finishing fourth in the Grand Prix final.

The Spaniard is bidding to emulate Chan, who claimed 3 world titles on the bounce in 2011-2013.

Olympic silver medalist Chan, 26, opted for just one quad in his skate to The Beatles.

"I'm past the medals. I've had other medals, especially at worlds, I've won 3 championships. For me it is more about the accomplishments, like today," said the Canadian.

"I'm serious. I'm in third, but it feels like first because I was able to achieve a season's best over one hundred points.

"I've been waiting a long time to break 100 points. Experience is my advantage compared to the others."

Hanyu, who holds the world record 110.95 in the short program, has had to settle for silver the past two years behind Toronto training partner Fernandez.

Despite his errors the 22-year-old got a standing ovation from the large contingent of his adoring Japanese fans with flowers and soft toys raining down onto the ice.

But the Japanese superstar slipped behind 19-year-old Chinese skater Jin Boyang (98.64) with 17-year-old American quad-jumping sensation Nathan Chen sixth (97.33) after failing on his triple axel.

"Their support gives me a lot of power," said Hanyu. "It was fun to skate with so many fans coming from Japan and from all over the world.

"In the long (program) of course I want to skate clean but the goal is the gold medal." – with additional reports/Rappler.com