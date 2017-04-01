Martinez skates back to the Olympics after finishing 24th at the World Figure Skating Championships in Finland

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Michael Christian Martinez is heading to Pyeongchang 2018.

The Filipino figure skater iced his way into a second straight winter Olympiad by finishing 24th in the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, Finland with a total score of 196.79. He finished last in the finals but earned the final Olympic qualifying spot available for the men's singles competition. Another 6 spots will be filled later.

Congratulations @Martinezfrost3 for qualifying at the 2018 Winter Olympics! We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/Ff750iWSZu — SM Skating (@smskating) April 1, 2017

Martinez, 20, returns to the Winter Games for the first since making history as the first Filipino figure skater Olympian in the 2014 Sochi Games. He finished in 19th place then.

Martinez succeeded in his goal of qualifying for the Olympics again despite an erratic performance in the final of the World Championships, where he nearly fell twice. – Rappler.com

Editor's note: The Philippine Skating Union has since corrected their previous tweets stating that Martinez has been qualified. PHSU president Manuel Veguillas tells Rappler in an email that they are "still waiting for ISU official announcement." Attempts by Rappler to contact the International Skating Union have not been answered.