(UPDATED) The International Skating Union confirms via email that Martinez did not qualify for the 2018 Games via the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Michael Christian Martinez's participation in the 2018 Winter Olympics is not yet set in stone.

Selina Vanier, Communications and Media Coordinator for the International Skating Union, confirmed to Rappler via email that Martinez did not qualify for the 2018 Games via the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships.

Instead, Martinez will have another opportunity to gain an Olympic slot through the Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany in late September, where 6 spots will be up for grabs.

It was initially announced Martinez had qualified for the Games in Pyeongchang by virtue of his inclusion in the top 24 competitors of the World Championships final in Helsinki, Finland.

The Philippine Skating Union (PHSU), figure skating's national sports association, was the first to announce Martinez's inclusion into the Winter Games after the 20-year-old finished in last place out of a field of 24 during the final.

Martinez, who competed in the final on Saturday, April 1, garnered an overall score of 196.79.

Congratulations to @Martinezfrost3 for a job well done at the Worlds! 196.79 pts and a qualification to the Olympics! #LabanPilipinas — PHSU (@PHSkatingUnion) April 1, 2017

However, the organization later clarified that Martinez's Olympic participation is still up in the air with a technicality involving the number of slots awarded to other countries, which would effectively bump off Martinez from the top 24.

Bold statement BUT after adjusting the spots from the other countries, this claim will have to wait after the Nebelhorn Trophy https://t.co/tNNL3pGuEt — PHSU (@PHSkatingUnion) April 2, 2017

Yes @Martinezfrost3 finished at the top24 at Worlds but with other countries earning multiple spots, the 24 spots were quickly filled. — PHSU (@PHSkatingUnion) April 2, 2017

The next qualifying event for us will be at the Nebelhorn Trophy in late September. 6 spots to be awarded for singles skating. — PHSU (@PHSkatingUnion) April 2, 2017

@razilia @bernicearreola At face value, a top 24 finish looks legit. But there are other rules to it which everyone needs read up on :) thank you for reminding — PHSU (@PHSkatingUnion) April 2, 2017

*until after the Nebelhorn Trophy.



*until after the Nebelhorn Trophy.

PHSU president Manuel "Pocholo" Veguillas told Rappler in a text message on Sunday that they were "awaiting ISU official announcement." – with reports from Jane Bracher and Ryan Songalia/Rappler.com