Well, look who's back in the WWE

MANILA, Philippines - Broken Matt and Brother Nero, we knew you'd come back.

The Hardy Boyz made their surprise return to World Wrestling Entertainment at WrestleMania 33, nearly 8 years after Jeff Hardy left the company and 7 years after Matt Hardy was released.

The high flyers from Cameron, North Carolina were inserted into the ladder match for the Raw tag team titles and proceeded to delete the competition, winning the straps and earning the biggest pop of the night.

Jeff Hardy provided another highlight, hitting a Swanton Bomb off a ladder to crash through the team of Cesaro and Sheamus before Matt Hardy pulled down the belts to end The Club's reign.

While it's been a while since they've worked for "Mr. MeekMahan," the Hardy Boyz have been hard at work, creating the "Broken" angle and the innovative "Final Deletion" match/Shakespearean epic that shook up wrestling in 2016.

It had always been assumed that they'd return to the WWE once the time was right - and they were healthy enough and could be depended on to be responsible out of the ring. Once they left the sinking TNA and appeared briefly in Ring of Honor, it was only a matter of time. – Rappler.com