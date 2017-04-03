Talk about a WrestleMania moment for John Cena and Nikki Bella

MANILA, Philippines - After defeating The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33, John Cena and Nikki Bella figured they'd make a good team outside the ring as well.

Cena capped off the memorable night by getting down on bended knee and proposing to his real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella (real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, April 2 (Monday Manila time).

"I have been waiting so long to ask you this," Cena said before referring to her by her shoot name and popping the question.

Just being back in the ring was a minor miracle for Bella, who underwent bone fusion surgery in January of 2016 to repair a herniated disc in her neck.

Nikki Bella's twin sister Brie Bella is married to former WWE champion Daniel Bryan. Coincidentally, The Miz is also married to his partner for the mixed tag match, Maryse.

The show featured both major titles switching hands, with Randy Orton pinning Bray Wyatt to win the WWE title and Brock Lesnar pinning Goldberg to win the Universal title. In other results, The Hardy Boyz returned from nearly a decade away to win the Raw tag team titles and Kevin Owens won the U.S. title from Chris Jericho. – Rappler.com