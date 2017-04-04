A sweet proposal after a serious World Championship game between the Netherlands and Great Britain

MANILA, Philippines – After a tough game, two hockey players from opposing teams brought the romance in with a sweet engagement.

Dutch player Cloë Keijzer got down on one knee to propose to British forward Katie Henry after the Netherlands defeated Great Britain, 5-4, to open the IIHF Women's World Championship.

The proposal was documented on video and posted on the Dutch National Women's Ice Hockey Team's Facebook page.

The video shows the pair surrounded by their respective teammates, with some sporting shirts that spelled "#6 Marry Me?"

Both Keijzer and Henry were overcome with emotion.

The pair reportedly are long-time partners who played on the same teams in the past. – Rappler.com