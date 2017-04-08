Pearl Gonzalez is allowed to fight Cynthia Calvillo after initially being barred due to having breast implants

MANILA, Philippines – A fighter with breast implants has been cleared to compete at UFC 210 following some initial controversy over the said implants.

The fighter, Pearl Gonzalez, was at first barred by the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) from pushing through with her scheduled fight on Saturday, April 8 (Sunday in Manila) against Cynthia Calvillo in New York.

The original directive reportedly came just after weigh-ins.

However, that was reversed due to a technicality in the NYSAC's rulebook, which states the following: "Due to the concern over rupture, boxers who have breast implants are not eligible to box in New York. Women who have had breast reduction surgery are, however, eligible to compete."

Being that Gonzalez was a mixed martial arts fighter, and not a boxer, she was allowed to continue.

STOP listening to web sites and whoever. If u don't hear it from us it's probably not true. THIS FIGHT IS ON!!!! pic.twitter.com/tnbzWyAz5w — Dana White (@danawhite) April 7, 2017

The 30-year-old Gonzalez, competing in the strawweight division, admitted she was "appalled" by the rule when informed of it, according to mmafighting.com.

"They just said breast implants were not allowed in this state," she was quoted as saying. "And I was a little, you know, appalled and I said ‘okay, can I talk to my team?’ and the commissioner said ‘yes,’ and I walked out of the room and that was that."

Gonzalez clarified she had declared having implants when asked about it for her paperwork, which is why she was surprised to be barred from fighting.

She is also not particularly fond of the inevitable stereotyping that'll come because of how this all blew up.

"I don’t think I wanted the world to know about my surgery and to be talked about like this," Gonzalez said. "I have worked very hard to show how talented I am. I have a lot to bring to this division. And that’s what I would like to be known for."

On that note, Gonzalez now places more value on the opportunity to prove herself against Calvillo in the main card.

"All media is good media," she said. "So I’m going to ride this wave, and if this helps get me name out there, I’m going to ride it. I’m gonna win tomorrow night. I’m going to show the world not only do I have breast implants, but I’m a talented fighter."

Refueling and relaxing. Ready to earn my W tomorrow night!! #UFC210 #goaldigger #Goals #7-1 #PearlGonzalez #Pearl #pearlgirl pic.twitter.com/xAk16v7sQ4 — Pearl Gonzalez (@PearlGonzalez) April 8, 2017

