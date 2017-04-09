Jenel Lausa was in over his head against Russian Magomed Bibulatov, losing a 3-round decision in his second UFC outing

MANILA, Philippines - Jenel Lausa couldn't get started in his second fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as he lost a 3-round decision to Russian Magomed Bibulatov on the preliminary card of UFC 210 on Saturday, April 8 (Sunday Manila time) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

All 3 judges saw the fight for Bibulatov by the scores of 29-26, with a point deducted in the second round from the Russian fighter for a low blow. Bibulatov raises his MMA record to 14-0 after winning his UFC debut while Lausa, who had won his first UFC fight last November at UFC Fight Night 101, drops to 7-3 overall.

The crowd was restless in the early goings, booing the lack of action before Bibulatov attempted a spinning back fist. Lausa, a native of Iloilo and a former pro boxer, fell short with his own strike attempts from the outside. Bibulatov landed a knee to an off-balance Lausa clearly after the signal to end the first.

Bibulatov was more aggressive in the second round, landing a spinning back kick to Lausa's midsection before lunging in and landing with a lead right uppercut that shook up the 28-year-old Filipino. Bibulatov later brought Lausa to the ground in full mount, landing elbow blows while Lausa was reduced to minor strikes from his back.

Once they stood up for the third round, Bibulatov greeted his opponent with a wheel kick to the face before pushing Lausa to the cage and then lifting him high in the air for a hard slam. Bibulatov kept Lausa on the ground for the rest of the fight, with his opponent seemingly unable to shoot for submission attempts from that position.

Lausa is one of two fighters from the Philippines currently signed to the UFC, with recent signee Carls John de Tomas (6-0) being the second.

In the main event, Daniel Cormier submitted Anthony Johnson into retirement at 3:37 of round two to retain the light heavyweight championship. – Rappler.com