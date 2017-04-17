Both the men's and women's teams finish with bronze at the Singapore Sevens tournament held this past weekend

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippine Volcanoes rugby teams overcame torrential rains this past weekend to bag a pair of bronze medals for the second straight year at the Singapore Sevens tournament.

The men’s team, which sent a roster of new players getting their feet wet in preparation for the Southeast Asian Games, dealt with a 17-5 loss in their opening match to Singapore before blitzing Indonesia 35-0 and Brunei 47-5 in the group stage. A buzzer beater by Jonel Madrona secured a 12-10 win over Thailand in the bronze medal match, and earned him Man of the Tournament honors.

That podium placement was duplicated by the Transcom Lady Volcanoes, who overcame 27-0 and 34-0 blowout losses to Singapore and Thailand respectively to beat Indonesia 30-0 in Pool B before coming back to defeat Malaysia in the bronze medal match in the only match of the tournament to go to extra time. Sylvia Tudoc scored the golden point for the Philippines to secure that victory.

"In the end, 7s is so unpredictable, so many close games at all levels. I am extremely happy to walk away with some silverware here in Singapore,” said Jake Robrigado Letts, National Teams Head of the Philippine Rugby Football Union (PRFU), said in a release.

“Both teams used this as a pre tournament warm up for the 2017 Southeast Games. We are on track, the men's identified some youth and the women's have seen what it takes to go one better.”

The men’s Volcanoes will next begin preparations for the 15s Asia Rugby Championships, which will see them compete against Sri Lanka, Malaysia and United Arab Emirates on May 14, 17 and 20 in Ipoh, Malaysia. – Rappler.com