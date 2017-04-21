The former UFC women's bantamweight champ Ronda Rousey announces she'll be getting married to fellow fighter Travis Browne

WELLINGTON, USA - Former mixed martial arts (MMA) star Ronda Rousey announced her engagement Friday after fellow fighter Travis Browne popped the question under a waterfall while the couple were hiking in New Zealand.

Rousey, the Olympic judo medallist who became Ultimate Fighting Championship women's bantamweight champion, told celebrity website TMZ "we're getting married".

Rousey, who is yet to confirm her future fight plans after two straight knockout defeats, said in a video on the website that she had not finalized the wedding date.

"Soon, but I don't know what goes into planning a wedding," she said.

"It could be really easy. I don't really want a lot. We don't really need decorations or flowers, just somewhere to go and something to eat and some people around."

(READ: UFC fighter asks about Ronda Rousey after knocking out her boyfriend)

Talking of the proposal, Browne said: "We were out under a waterfall in New Zealand and it felt like the right place to do it."

Rousey, 30, won 13 straight bouts and helped establish UFC as a global brand before fellow American Holly Holm knocked her out in 2015.

She attempted a short-lived comeback in December last year, but was overwhelmed in 48 seconds by Brazil's Amanda Nunes.

UFC president Dana White said earlier this year that Rousey was "probably done" with the fight game and he did not expect her to return to the octagon. – Rappler.com