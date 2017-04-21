Dodson also voices skepticism about how well Conor McGregor will do in boxing against Floyd Mayweather Jr

MANILA, Philippines – Amid the floating rumors of a boxing match between superstars Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight John Dodson expressed his desire to step into the ring with the 8-division boxing champ Manny Pacquiao.

"I always wanna try out boxing but if I got the opportunity, I would love to go ahead and step in the ring with Manny Pacquiao. Not because of the fact that I would be a test to see who will be the best fighter. It would be an honor," Dodson told Rappler ahead of his fight against Eddie Wineland in the undercard of UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov on Saturday, April 22 (Sunday Manila time) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I look up to that man while he was sitting there crushing everybody," The Ultimate Fighter season 14 winner added.

Dodson also commented on the heavily rumored match-up between the undefeated boxing icon and the current UFC lightweight champion. "I hope Conor McGregor does not do something stupid, and use a different type of technique that’s other than boxing," he said. (READ: Dodson says he'll be 'David' to Wineland's 'Goliath' at UFC Fight Night 108)

"Everyone can throw a punch but can they throw a punch quick? Can everyone go ahead and have that stamina to throw 200 punches within 3 minutes of every round?

"That’s one of those things that Conor McGregor has to be prepared for and do. I don’t know if [McGregor] having success in the UFC as a striker is gonna hold up to going with the greatest of all time in boxing," the Albuquerque native said.

Dodson, however, is rooting for his fellow UFC fighter if the rumored McGregor vs Mayweather match-up pushes through. "I’m putting my money on Conor because the odds will heavily be on Mayweather’s side. Conor’s gonna be the hugest underdog I’d wanna make sure I make some extra cash," Dodson jokingly said. – Rappler.com