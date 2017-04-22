Wesley So resigns against Shakriyar Mamedyarov to suffer his first loss after winning or drawing in his last 67 games

MANILA, Philippines - Wesley So's 67 game no-loss streak finally ended as the Philippine-born chess star crumbled in time trouble in the first round of the Gashimov Memorial in Azerbaijan on Friday, April 21.

Shakriyar Mamedyarov, who beat So in a rapid online chess team event last month, won again and this time, on classical time controls.

After So captured a pawn giving check to his king with his queen instead of his pawn, Mamedyarov played 39...e4. So, who like his foe had seconds to spare to make 40 moves, resigned in a Scotch Game. Chess engines showed Mamedyarov would deliver checkmate in 10 moves.

The victory made Mamedyarov a hometown celebrity in the country that produced former world champion Garry Kaparov.

How this early loss would affect So, who had just won the US Championship and Tata Steel this year, is anyone's guess.

Mamedyarov consumed less time than So to build up a double-edged position in the opening. This usually is a portent of things to come but So managed to keep a slight edge and later retain equality until he blundered.

Ten of the world's top players, led by Sergey Karjakin, last year's challenger to titleholder Magnus Carlsen and ex-champs Vladimir Kramnik and Veselin Topalov. – Rappler.com