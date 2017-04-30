Tabuena hit his first ever albatross with a 6-iron on the par 5 13th hole, for a 6-under 66 at the National Golf Country Club

MANILA, Philippines－ Philippine golfer Miguel Tabuena fired a rare albatross, the first of his career, in the Yeangder Heritage tournament held in Taiwan on Saturday, April 29.

Tabuena hit his first ever albatross with a 6-iron on the par 5 13th hole, for a 6-under 66 at the National Golf Country Club.

According to Scottish Golf History, an albatross is the term used to indicate 3 under par, or when a golfer obtains a score 3 strokes below for a hole. The albatross is also commonly known as the "double eagle" in the United States.

Tabuena, who represented the country in the 2016 Rio Olympics, is currently in a share of 3rd place in the Taiwan tourney with an aggregate score of 208, as reported by Malaysian news website The Star Online. He trails present leader Chang Yi-Keun of South Korea who has so far registered 206 on the board.

Apart from qualifying in last year's Olympic games, the 22-year-old also suited up for the US Open, being only the second Filipino to do so after Cassius Casas. He previously won the 2015 Philippine Open trophy, and likewise finished as runner-up in the Maybank Championship in Malaysia. – Rappler.com