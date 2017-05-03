The team's trophy for the achievement was damaged during a benefit concert hosted by Cubs' president Theo Epstein, the 'Hot Stove Cool Music' event

CHICAGO, USA – The first World Series trophy won by the Chicago Cubs since 1908 has been repaired after being damaged last weekend in Boston, the Major League Baseball club said Tuesday, May 2 (Wednesday in Manila).

The Cubs ended the longest title drought in North American sports history last year by defeating the Cleveland Indians 4-3 in the best-of-7 championship series.

The team's trophy for the achievement was damaged during a benefit concert hosted Saturday by Cubs' president Theo Epstein, the "Hot Stove Cool Music" event.

The Cubs played the Boston Red Sox in a 3-game series last Friday through Sunday at Fenway Park, the only ballpark to rival in age the Cubs' famed Wrigley Field.

Being passed around the crowd at the concert were the Cubs trophy and the trophy won by the Red Sox in 2004 to break that club's 86-year title drought.

Epstein was the general manager of the Red Sox squad that ended the drought.

A concert video shows Epstein on stage playing guitar while Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder sings and the trophies are being passed around the room.

"A handful of (the 30) flags came off the trophy during the event Saturday night," Cubs spokesman Julian Green told the Chicago Tribune.

The trophy was quickly repaired and on display Sunday at Fenway Park along with the Red Sox trophy. – Rappler.com