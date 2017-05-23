Alexander Zverev's Rome Masters victory helped him take the 10th spot in the ATP rankings.

PARIS, France - Germany's Alexander Zverev broke into the Top 10 of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, May 22, a day after stunning world number two Novak Djokovic to win the Rome Masters.



The 20-year-old Zverev claimed his maiden Masters 1000 title on Sunday with a straight sets win over 4-time Rome champion Djokovic.



It was just a 4th career title and 3rd this year for Zverev who moves up 7 places to 10 ahead of the French Open at Roland Garros from May 28 to June 7.



The top 10 remains unchanged with Britain's Andy Murray world number one ahead of Serb Djokovic, the reigning Roland Garros champion.



Argentine Juan Martin del Potro moves up 4 places to 30th after reaching the Rome quarter-finals.



Here are the current ATP Rankings:



1. Andy Murray (GBR) 10,370 pts



2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,445



3. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5,445



4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,375



5. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,035



6. Milos Raonic (CAN) 4,360



7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,145



8. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,765



9. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 3,560



10. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,150 (+7)



11. David Goffin (BEL) 3,055 (-1)



12. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2,900 (-1)



13. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,870 (-1)



14. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,780 (-1)



15. Jack Sock (USA) 2,415 (-1)



16. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,365 (-1)



17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,320 (-1)



18. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,155 (+2)



19. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,155 (-1)



20. Albert Ramos (ESP) 2,065 (-1)

