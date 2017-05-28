The La Salle community has united behind the table tennis star, posting calls for blood donations on social media

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Olympian and De La Salle University athlete Ian Lariba is in need of blood donors.

The La Salle community has united behind the table tennis star, posting calls for blood donations on social media. The posts say Type O donors may go to the blood bank at St. Luke's Medical Center in Quezon City. No illness was specified.

Edwin Reyes, La Salle's representative to the UAAP Board, confirmed the need for blood donors in a text message to Rappler, but no other details were given. The school and her family have not released a statement on Lariba's status.

Some of the posts on Twitter came from La Salle alumni and athletes.

Former Lasallian athlete Yan Lariba (@supersaiYAAAN) is in need of blood donations. Please refer to the photo for details. #KayaMoYAN pic.twitter.com/xwZIQqzdod — DLSU Sports (@dlsusports) May 28, 2017

Yanyan Lariba is in need of blood(Type O). For those who are willing to donate, pls proceed to the Blood Bank of St Luke's Medical Center QC — Mika Reyes (@mikareyesss) May 28, 2017

La Salle Olympian Yan Lariba is in dire need of Type O blood. Please go to St. Lukes QC Blood Bank. to donate. Such a nice & humble girl pic.twitter.com/P4WYZxZyCR — Tony Lebron Atayde (@asgreenasitgets) May 28, 2017

Yanyan Lariba is in need of blood(Type O). For those who are willing to donate, pls proceed to the Blood Bank of St Luke's Medical Center QC — jeanine beatrice (@jeaninebeatrice) May 28, 2017

Please let's spread the word and please please let's include Ian Lariba in our prayers. Thanks guys! pic.twitter.com/VloLxL1ah6 — UAAP Updates (@SportsLivePH) May 28, 2017

Yanyan Lariba is in need of blood (Type O). For those who are willing to donate, please proceed to the Blood Bank of St. Luke's Medical — Kim Kianna Dy (@KiannaDy) May 28, 2017

The 22-year-old Lariba competed for the Philippines in the 2016 Rio Olympics and has dominated the UAAP in table tennis. She was one of the 4 co-winners for the UAAP Season 78 Athlete of the Year award.

Read Rappler's profile of Lariba prior to the Rio Games here. – with a report from Jane Bracher/Rappler.com