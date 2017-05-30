The De La Salle University table tennis star will undergo treatment this week, according to a statement from De La Salle University

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Olympian Ian Lariba has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, according to an official statement from the De La Salle University Office of Sports Development on Tuesday morning, May 30.

Official statement on Yan Lariba's condition:#KayaMoYAN



*ERRATUM: The BDO Account is 870-007-459 pic.twitter.com/sHhXJgz0Jl — DLSU Sports (@dlsusports) May 30, 2017

The announcement, released via the office's official Twitter account, came just a couple of days after calls for blood donations for the UAAP table tennis star came pouring in on social media. Lariba is expected to undergo treatment this week, the statement added.

Anyone wishing to extend financial assistance to Lariba may do so by following instructions detailed on the above statement.

Blood donations may also be made by Type O positive donors through the St. Luke's Medical Center Quezon City blood bank. Full details below.

Yan Lariba (@supersaiYAAAN) needs our help! Here are additional details on how to donate to Yan.#KayaMoYAN pic.twitter.com/K84yz0Mv4S — DLSU Sports (@dlsusports) May 28, 2017

The 22-year-old Lariba competed for the Philippines in the 2016 Rio Olympics and has dominated the UAAP in table tennis, finishing her collegiate career undefeated. She was one of the 4 co-winners for the UAAP Season 78 Athlete of the Year award and was a 3-time UAAP Most Valuable Player as well.

