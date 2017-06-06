Marie Antoinette San Diego becomes an International Master at the East Asian Junior Chess Championship in Tagaytay City

Published 11:04 AM, June 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Novendra Priasmoro of Indonesia won the East Asian Junior Chess Championship in Tagaytay City on Sunday, June 4, as the Philippines ended up with consolidation prizes with breakthrough performances from two players and a new Woman International Master in Marie Antoinette San Diego.



Priasmoro, shaking off an upset from 13-year-old Daniel Quizon in the eighth and penultimate round, defeated Kyz Llantada in the ninth and final round. He scored 7 points for a one-point winning margin against countryman Yoseph Taher, Cuizon, and Stephen Rome Pangilinan of the Philippines.

Pangilinan, a 16-year-old Philippine Science High School student, had a chance to tie Priasmoro at first place but his bid was spoiled by Paulo Bersamina, who was expected to contend for top prize but could not get going in this event.



San Diego salvaged Philippine chess' honor by tying for first with China's Cuo Ruotong in the girls division. Cuo and San Diego had 7.5 points each. San Diego became the country's newest Woman International Master, a rank which Cuo also obtained. Azman Hisham Nur Najiha finished third with 6 points.

By winning this tournament limited to players under 20 years old, Priasmoro also got a grandmaster norm. He needs two more norms to become a grandmaster.



Quizon, who hails from Dasmariñas, Cavite, shocked Priasmoro by confronting him in a tactical battle and the Indonesian lost his way against the fast-moving Filipino.

Cuo lost in the second round but then won 6 games and drew one game to keep pace with San Diego, who lost to the Chinese in the fifth round. – Rappler.com