Published 4:55 PM, June 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – While sponsors have helped, Southeast Asian Games chef de mission Cynthia Carrion says the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has been the chief benefactor for the Filipino athletes who will compete this August in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Meralco has been a big help but so far, it’s really been the PSC,” said Carrion. “Some special sports like basketball have their own sponsors but aside from that, the PSC’s helping us.”

Approximately P50 million has already been given to the athletes for their equipment, Carrion said, and she expects the amount will balloon to P100 million after factoring in the representatives’ travel, accommodation and per diem.

“We have to keep on pushing and remind them (athletes) they are worth something,” Carrion said. “I’m also making them look good for them to gain confidence.”

Even without the final list of lineup per sport yet, the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) has already started working on the athletes’ parade uniform.

“All of them now are being measured. It’s not just small, medium or large but by personal measurement,” confirmed Carrion.

Rough road

However, the parade uniform has been one of Carrion’s difficulties in the SEA Games preparation.

“They (PSC) gave me a board and started working on it (parade uniform) then all of the sudden they told me I can’t do it anymore. But eventually, chairman (William) Ramirez noticed how we’ve been working hard on it and approved it,” said Carrion.

Another challenge they had to conquer was getting the equipment for the athletes as Carrion reported a delay in delivery due to liquidation errors.

“The equipment was not coming in and I said ‘this is the SEA Games, forget the liquidation. So chairmain Ramirez said to dismiss the liquidation problem and get the equipment from financial assistance then liquidate which made it easier,” shared Carrion.

She also shared her personal feelings about unspecified turmoil between the POC and PSC, but refused to elaborate more on the subject.

"They (POC and PSC) are fighting and I'm in the middle. It's really hard," said Carrion.

More things to do

Carrion says that while matters are sailing as smoothly on her end as can be hoped, there are still tasks left to be handled.

“Entry by name needs to be accomplished,” said Carrion who also stated the deadline for the lineup per sport will be until June 15. “Each sport also have to give room assignments, accommodation and plane trips.”

“It’s still a lot of work.”

Moreover, Carrion’s duty as leader of this year’s SEA Games doesn’t just end there as she is also determined to motivate and inspire competing athletes.

Carrion also expects the Philippine delegation to capture at least 50 gold medals coming from all 38 sports.

“I always impose to them (athletes) to always have passion: passion in competition, passion in winning and passion in excellence. They can do it,” Carrion expressed.

“We are like pencils. The best of us is in the inside. We could erase our mistakes and we can sharpen our skills.” –Rappler.com