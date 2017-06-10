PATAFA wants Tabal to meet several conditions in order to compete at the SEA Games, including where and whom she trains with, and withdrawing her letter of complaint

Published 5:01 PM, June 10, 2017

CEBU CITY, Philippines - The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) Reinstatement Committee has come up with a resolution with regards to the request of Filipino Olympic marathoner Mary Joy Tabal to be reinstated to the national team that will be seeing action at the 29th Southeast Asian Games in August in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

According to the resolution, the committee will grant Tabal's reinstatement if she complies with several conditions, foremost of which is that she signs a written undertaking wherein she will commit herself "to abide by the PATAFA Rules and Regulations for all national athletes."

The letter must also include Tabal committing to train under a national coach designated by the PATAFA in either Baguio or Manila.

Tabal, however, is already back in Italy to continue the training program that was set for her by her long-time coach John Philip Dueñas in preparation for the SEA games. From Italy, she will proceed to Switzerland for a 3-week training camp.

Dueñas said the plan is for Tabal to train abroad with top athletes of other countries to improve her ability.

Tabal already went to Italy last April to start her training there. She came back for two days then left for Canada to compete in the half marathon event of the ScotiaBank Ottawa wherein she posted a new Philippine record of 1:16:28.

The ScotiaBank race was her prize for winning for the fourth-straight time the Milo National Marathon last December 2016.

She was planning to let her performance support her request for reinstatement. However, even before she could arrive in the Philippines, PATAFA had called for a press conference to announce their dislike for her and that she is dropped from the national athletics team that will be competing in the SEA games.

Nevertheless, Tabal continued to send her request for reinstatement before leaving again for Italy to continue her training.

The letter must also state that Tabal will exercise at all times respect for PATAFA, its officials and her fellow athletes. She must also abide with the "universal code of conduct, written or unwritten expected of all elite athletes."

This letter must be sent to the PATAFA no later than June 14 as the final submission of the list of names for national team members competing in the SEA Games will be on June 15.

The second condition is that Tabal "shall withdraw, officially and publicly her baseless February 17, 2017 complaint letter sent to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).”

PATAFA is referring to the letter that Tabal wrote at the request of PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez who asked her to detail all the things that happened between her and PATAFA since 2015.

According to Fernandez, the PSC Grievance and Arbitration Committee will push through with the hearing of this issue on June 17.

Tabal declined to give a comment with regards to the resolution except to confirm that she had received the resolution.

"Yes nakuha ko na pero no comment muna ako ngayun until we come up with a good plan with the team on how to go with their conditions," said Tabal.

(Yes, I got it but I am not going to comment for now until we come up with a good plan with the team on how to go with their conditions.) – Rappler.com