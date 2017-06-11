The controversial ending to the fight was compounded by the wild melee which took place in the ring afterwards

MANILA, Philippines - Fans present at the Glory 42 event which took place in Paris on Saturday, June 10 witnessed a bizarre ending to a kickboxing match, and a terrifying melee afterwards.

Welterweight fighter Murthel Groenhart earned a controversial knockout victory after Harut Grigorian inexplicably turned his back following a knee strike in the middle of the second round.

The shot, which happened after Grigorian ignored the cardinal rule of fighting, which is to protect one's self at all times, resulted in Grigorian being laid out unconscious.

Groenhart, however, found himself getting attacked by fans who jumped into the ring just moments after his victory.

One of the craziest things I've ever seen at a fight. pic.twitter.com/ijAdtuF1NL — Todd Grisham (@GrishamMMA) June 10, 2017

Fans landed multiple punches on the face of the 30-year-old kickboxer, who might have had his jaw broken.

“Some guy caught me with a hook to my face,” said Groenhart after the event as reported by MMA Fighting.

“I got my guard up. With those hands without gloves, it came through to my chin and my teeth. I think it's broken [jaw], I don't know. It hurts.” – Rappler.com