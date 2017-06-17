The hospital says its Regional Trauma Team has 'stabilized him and continues to help him in his recovery'

Published 2:04 PM, June 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes suffered an accident when his truck got hit by a train in Raymond, Illinois on Friday morning, June 16, according to multiple reports.

The Illinois State Police, according to an ESPN report, explained that Hughes drove a pickup truck toward a railroad grade crossing and crossed the tracks "directly in front of a train and the train struck the passenger side of the truck."

The former UFC champion was airlifted from the scene at around noon to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, where he is being treated.

The hospital, in a statement posted on its official Facebook account, said its Regional Trauma Team has "stabilized him and continues to help him in his recovery."

"Hughes’ family asks that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. They ask that you keep Matt in your thoughts and prayers," the statement added.

The same ESPN report quoted UFC President Dana White saying Hughes suffered "head trauma" and that "his family is traveling to him now."

The UFC expressed its support for Hughes in a post on its official Twitter account.

Our thoughts are with Matt Hughes and his family. pic.twitter.com/TF6BaHSa85 — UFC (@ufc) June 16, 2017

The 43-year-old Hughes was a former UFC welterweight champion and holds a fighting record of 45-9. – Rappler.com