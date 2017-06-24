World number 5 Roger Federer is on his way to capturing his 9th title

Published 1:21 PM, June 24, 2017

BERLIN, Germany – Roger Federer eased closer to a 9th title at the Halle grass court tournament on Friday, June 23 (Saturday in Manila time) when he demolished defending champion Florian Mayer of Germany 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

The world number 5, building up to an assault on an 8th Wimbledon title in July, will next face Karen Khachanov, who defeated fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 7-6 (10/8), 4-6, 6-3 in his last-8th clash.

Federer, 35, has yet to drop a set after 3 matches in Halle this week while his win took his head-to-head record against Mayer to 8-0, with 5 of those wins coming on grass.

"It was important to be aggressive off the baseline and make him feel my variation and the power I can bring to the court," said top seed Federer who has now reached the semi-finals in Halle on 13 consecutive occasions.

"And then having good footwork, to see the short ball, the floater, where I can come in and knock it off with a volley. I think I did it very well. I had lots of chances to even go up a double break in the second set."

Federer, who hit 11 aces and 32 winners, said facing Khachanov on Saturday will present a new challenge for him.

"It will be interesting. He’s big and strong and seems super excited to be on tour and he’s working hard," said the Swiss.

"I don’t know him that well yet so it’s a match where I’ll most likely focus on my own game. Make sure I serve well, because he can go through spells where he can serve big. It could be somewhat similar to how I played today."

Saturday's other semifinal will see German 4th seed Alexander Zverev face Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Zverev defeated Spanish 7th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/1), 6-1 while Gasquet saw off Robin Haase of the Netherlands 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. – Rappler.com