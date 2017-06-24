The Philippines has an ice hockey team representing the Philippines in the SEA Games, and they are ready to bring home a medal.

Published 8:00 PM, June 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos are generally fascinated with the idea of winter. The cold breeze matched with falling snow is but a dream to those who live in a climate where only dry and wet seasons exist.

With help from Filipino-foreigners from around the world, the Philippines has managed to put together a team in a tropical country where ice skating is only possible at mall rinks.

Believe it or not, we have an ice hockey team in the country. Even more surprising, they're doing a pretty good job.

Ice hockey in the Philippines

Ice hockey is composed of two teams of skaters who use their sticks to slap a rubber puck in the opponent's net to score goals.

Ice hockey is a fast-paced, contact team sport which is most popular in Canada and other cold climate countries.

The Philippines first embraced the sport in the early '90s, and two years ago the country was recognized by the World Hockey Federation.

According to team manager and one of the founders of ice hockey in the Philippines Francois Gautier, the sport continues to grow as they now have a local league where 50 to 60% of players are Filipinos, with the rest being expats from Canada, USA, Japan, Korea, and around Europe.

"We've had a small, local league for 10 years now but now we've grown so much," said Gautier, who is part Filipino and French and was rasied in the Philippines. "Now we're a member of the international ice hockey federations and compete in international competitions now."

Recently, Team Philippines debuted in the Asian Winter Games last February hosted by Japan and placed third.

"Did we expect to get a medal? I mean looking at the competition that we had in our division, I would say yes," said Gautier. "Our next tournament will be the SEA Games."

Gunning for gold

Despite being a young team, the Philippines is confident of bringing home a medal in the inaugural is no problem for the Philippines as they are confident to bring home a medal in the upcoming 29th Southeast Asian Games.

"We’re one of the top contenders, Thailand is a heavy favorite but we’re also one of the favorites to win," says Gautier of the first ever ice hockey tournament at the SEA Games.

Team captain Steven Fuglister, who played in semi-pro leagues in Switzerland, is also expecting a positive outcome in the tourney.

"Just from past experience playing against other teams, I think we have a good chance at the medal, be it gold, silver or bronze," Fuglister said. – Rappler.com