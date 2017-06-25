Ayasofya Vittoria Aguirre bags gold in the artistic, technical and footwork elements

Published 5:08 PM, June 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines — Seven-year-old Filipina figure skater Ayasofya Vittoria Aguirre won 3 gold medals in the 29th Annual Skate Japan 2017 at the Saitama Ice Arena in Ageo city, Japan.

Aguirre bagged the titles in 3 different categories, namely the artistic elements, technical elements, and the footwork elements, where she bested a 13-year old opponent from Indonesia for the crown, according to a release sent by the Metro Ice Skating Club.

The Annual Skate Japan 2017 runs from June 24-25 at Saitama and is participated in by 9 countries including host Japan, China, as well as countries from the Southeast Asian nation.

Fellow Pinay skaters Hossana Immanuela Valdez, Mishka Bolos, and Shaelynn Adrianne Bolos - Aguirre’s partner in the Couples element - also flew in to participate in the skating tourney.

The young skater has been undergoing training and programs supported by the Philippine Sports Institute, which is led by Sports Director Marc Velasco and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Take a look at Aguirre’s footwork routine in Japan here:

– Rappler.com