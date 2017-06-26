The Philippine 4x100m team shows what they are capable of two months before the SEA Games

Published 1:46 PM, June 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine 4x100m team established a new national mark at the Hong Kong Athletics Championship on Sunday, June 25.

Anchor Patrick Unso together with Anfernee Lopena, Trenten Beram, Archand Bagsit grabbed the second place as they finished with a 39.96 mark.

Hong Kong A clocked in at 39.77 as they grab the top seed.

The Philippines’ finish eclipsed the 40.29 national mark accomplished by Lopena, Beram, Jomar Udtohan and Eric Cray in the 2017 National Open at Ilagan, Isabela.

It was the second national mark under newly-acquired coach Roshaan Griffin, who was recruited by the Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association to improve the athlete’s performance for the upcoming 29th Southeast Asian Games.

In an interview with Roshan, he said the Filipino athletes have a good chance in winning medals in the SEA Games.

"There so many people [here] with hidden potential," the coach said. "To get that out of them, you have to do something they're not used to. That's what happened when I got here, I used different ways and approaches to sport."

"I think we're going to do well," Griffin said. "My expectations are higher from what they have for themselves just by what I see. I think if we keep working in the right direction, we're going to have a great SEA Games performance."

The UAAP decathlon king Janry Ubas also continues to show promising performances by leaping 7.88 meters in a performance trial which is 30 centimeters father than the winning jump in 2015.

Ubas was declared a winner in Hong Kong with a 7.68m mark.

The national team has been in Hong Kon since June 20 for their last intensive training before SEAG in August. – Rappler.com